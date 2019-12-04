News
Oklahoma City Streetcars Approach 1 Year Anniversary
It's been almost one year since the streetcar officially started running in downtown Oklahoma City.
News 9 requested ridership numbers from Embark to see how many people regularly use the new mode of transportation.
Embark staff were able to provide preliminary numbers dating from December 2018 to October of 2019
According to Embark, right off the bat, in December of 2018 more than 73, 500 people rode the streetcar.
The streetcar was free to ride until February, which is when there was a major decline in riders. The streetcars saw ridership drop down by about 50,000 people.
But every other month saw more riders than February. In June the streetcar even had over 48,000 people ride and since numbers haven't dipped below 29,000.
For the one year anniversary, riders can jump on the streetcar for free on the weekends through January 5.
On the official one year, Dec. 14, riders can head to the Ballpark platform in Bricktown for crafts, holiday activities and music.
Embark has also partnered with local restaurants and Elk Valley Brewery for a sip and savor event the same day.