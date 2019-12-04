In their letter, posted on Alphabet's blog, Page and Brin said the company has "evolved and matured" in the two decades since they founded it. "Today, in 2019, if the company was a person, it would be a young adult of 21 and it would be time to leave the roost," they wrote.

Although the two are taking a step back in running Alphabet, they will still exert enormous influence as board members and shareholders. According to a regulatory filing in April, Page holds nearly 43% of the company's Class B shares and roughly 26% of its voting power. Brin holds just over 41 % of the Class B shares and about 25% of the voting power.

Since going public in 2004, Google's stock price has soared nearly 2,300%, with the company becoming one of the most important technology giants in the world and the two founders each worth more than $50 billion, according to Forbes. More recently, however, Alphabet has drawn fire for its dominance in online search, with some critics calling for it to be broken up.