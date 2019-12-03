Station 35
Thunder’s Andre Roberson Shifting Knee Rehab to L.A.
AP
The Andre Roberson injury saga has taken another turn. The Thunder announced on Tuesday that Roberson will be continuing his rehab in Los Angeles and will be away from the team for an indefinite amount of time.
Billy Donovan said Tuesday that Roberson didn't have a particular setback, but is trying to find the best possible solution for his knee injury.
Roberson ruptured his left patellar tendon in a game in January of 2018 and hasn't played since, suffering multiple set backs since then.