'I've Never Been So Scared In My Life': Residents Rattled After Deadly Ada Officer-Involved Shooting
ADA, Oklahoma - Residents in Ada, Oklahoma near a deadly officer-involved shooting were alarmed by the shootout.
Bullets hit one suspect, killing him and wounded an Ada police officer. The OSBI is investigating the deadly shooting.
“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” said Virginia Cleghorn, witness. “That was just too close for comfort.”
Four houses down from Cleghorn near West 12th Street and Hickory Avenue was where Ada police confronted two wanted suspects.
They were serving felony warrants on Thomas Cole Thompson, 58, and his wife Kristina Thompson, 49, when officials said the man fired at police. Officers fired back killing Thomas.
One neighbor took cell phone video of officers surrounding the suspects’ home. Multiple gunshots are heard in video after officers ordered the suspects to get in the ground.
“It sounded about like 20,” said Cleghorn. “Because it was just constant pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.”
The shots woke up Cleghorn. She opened her front door and saw dozens of officers on her street and on the side of her house.
When the gunfire was over, officials said Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, his wife was taken to the hospital for observation and Ada Officer Matthew Mericle was taken to the hospital for injuries and released a short time later.
“It’s sad that serving a warrant went south,” said Cleghorn.
Several hours later, law enforcement served a second search warrant at a home next to the deadly officer-involved shooting scene. One person inside the home was taken into custody.
Cleghorn said she would often hear loud arguments at the two homes and would see people coming and going all the time.
She is glad police stepped in.
“I’m very glad they were here to take care of the problem,” said Cleghorn.
The suspect’s wife was released from the hospital and was booked into the Pontotoc County jail on felony warrants.