As internet-enabled devices become increasingly common in peoples' homes, so have new security concerns around the technology. Earlier this year, an Illinois couple said a hacker spoke to their baby through their Nest security cameras. Other families reported seeing a spike in their electricity bills last year after hackers used their smart fridges to mine bitcoin.

Smart TVs collect a massive amount of data on viewers to share with advertisers, including the programs people watch. Unlike older analog devices, the new internet-enabled TVs also can "crash" and require scanning for viruses, just like a computer.

Users should understand the features on their smart TVs, the FBI advised, including how to disable them if the need arises. The bureau also recommended changing passwords or even taping over the camera when the television is not in use.