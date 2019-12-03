News
1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Ada
Tuesday, December 3rd 2019, 11:12 AM CST
An officer-involved shooting was reported Tuesday in Ada.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of W 12th Street near Hickory Street.
Three people including an officer were injured in the altercation.
One suspect was fatally shot, according to the the Pontotoc County sheriff's office.
The officer is expected to be OK.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.
