News
Albany Police Help 99-Year-Old Shovel Out Driveway
Police in Albany, New York are credited with digging out a 99-year-old woman's driveway after the city was blanketed in more than a foot and a half of snow. Officers William Pierce, Christopher Stiles and John Schueler sprang into action after the woman called for assistance.
The Facebook post showing the officers shoveling the woman's driveway and sidewalk has since gone viral.
The post has been met with kind comments and has been shared more than 3,500 times.