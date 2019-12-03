News
Memorial Services For Vance Air Force Base Airmen Scheduled
Vance Air Force Base officials said memorial services have been set for two airmen who died in a jet crash on base in November.
Lieutenant Colonel Matt Kincade and Second Lieutenant Travis Wilkie died when their T-38 Talon jet crashed during the landing phase of a training flight on November 21st.
Two memorial services are set for Thursday, Wilkies' at 11 a.m., and it will be followed by a service for Kincade at 2:05 p.m.
The services are open to anyone with access to Vance Air Force Base.