OCSO: Victim Identified In Deadly Shooting Near Harrah
Tuesday, December 3rd 2019, 3:56 AM CST
HARRAH, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim killed in a shooting Monday night.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday in a rural part of the county between Jones and Harrah near the intersection of Luther Road and Wilshire Blvd.
According to deputies, the 23-year-old victim, now identified as Jacob Dewayne O'Hagan, walked down the driveway to speak with the unidentified suspects in a dark colored vehicle and was shot in the head.
Deputies said O'Hagan died immediately.
No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office at (405) 869-2501.
This is a developing story.