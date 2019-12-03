News
OCSO: 1 Dead After Shooting Near Harrah
Tuesday, December 3rd 2019, 3:56 AM CST
Updated:
HARRAH, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Monday night.
It happened in a rural part of the county between Jones and Harrah near the intersection of Luther Road and Wilshire Blvd.
This happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday.
Law enforcement had an area of the road taped off.
Officials said the victim was an adult male.
Officials said the suspect was in a dark colored vehicle but has not been identified.
This is a developing story.