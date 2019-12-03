News
Organizations Helping Oklahomans On Giving Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - The United Way of Central Oklahoma and the Red Cross plan to kick of their season of giving.
Apart of the #GivingTuesday initiative, donations made to the United Way will be matched by local and national organizations.
If you would like to donate, you can visit the United Way's Facebook page and click donate
or text the word Give-OK to 41444.
The Red Cross will also be participating in Giving Tuesday.
All money donated to the Red Cross will be distributed to Oklahomans affected by disasters like fires, tornadoes, and floods.
If you would like to donate, click here.