2nd Search Planned For Missing Pauls Valley Teen
The second search for 17-yearr-old Faith Lindsey will take place this weekend.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation along with Oklahoma City and Metro Search and Rescue team managed by Brian Smith will conduct the search.
At the time of her disappearance Lindsey was living with her boyfriend, Tanner Washington at the Chapel Ridge Apartments in Paul’s Valley.
Investigators and volunteers searched nearly 100 acres behind the apartment complex. But the search yielded no clues.
Smith said his primary goal is providing Faiths’ family with answers.
“We want to give her family answers. We never use the word closure because we don’t know If something bad happened to Faith. We want to remain optimistic. As long as investigators believe an area needs to be searched, we are happy to search it,” he said.
Lindsey was last seen on October 29 by her boyfriend. A week later her sister officially reported her missing to police.
If you have any information call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017.