News 9 Viewers Rally To Help Oklahoma Dad Pay For Son’s Funeral
A Hinton man who lost his son in a car wreck one week ago today will be able to give him a dignified funeral, thanks to News 9 viewers.
Last week we introduced you David Payne of Hinton (No relation to Meteorologist David Payne), a man who suffered more over the past few years than most of us will suffer in a lifetime. We asked for your help, and you came through.
David Payne cried tears of relief after learning his son will receive a proper burial.
36-year-old Jonathan Payne lost control of his car a week ago today, slamming it into an embankment on a back road near Hinton.
His Volkswagen Bug was crushed in the crash.
Today, David is writing his son’s obituary.
“It’s hard. It’s really hard. Because you can’t take somebody’s life and roll it all up into a little ball,” said David. “You do what you feel in your heart. What the Lord tells you to even though it about kills you.”
In the past few years one of David’s children was the victim of a murder-suicide and another was killed in a different car crash. Three of his brothers died of cancer and his wife has stage four cancer.
When we spoke with David Friday, all he wanted was to give his son a proper burial and not to have to cremate him, but he didn’t have $6,500 for a funeral.
After our story aired, donations poured in, and Pollard Funeral Home offered to handle the services and provide the casket and everything necessary for the funeral at no cost.
“There are people in this world that’s got a heart. They all aren’t cruel hearted. They got a heart and I sure appreciate it. Because I was terrified, I was going to have to burn my boy. But thank you all I don’t have to.” said David.
David will use the donated money for headstones for his son and his other kids. Anything left over will go to Jonathan’s son. David said this has reignited his faith in people, and in God.
“The Lord loved me more than I thought he did. Kind of been giving up on him.” he said. “Thank you thank you thank you. And thank you Lord for having people out there like this.”
Mr. Pollard didn’t want to go on camera. He said he’s not doing this for recognition and that he’s only doing it because it’s the right thing to do.