Why Alex Cameron Is Headed To Washington, D.C.; What He'll Be Doing There
Beginning January 2020, News 9's Alex Cameron will begin a new assignment with Griffin Communications.
He will start reporting full-time from Washington, D.C.
"As sad as I am to leave the noon news, I am excited to help the station step up its commitment to keeping you informed, entertained and safe," Alex said.
Roiled by impeachment proceedings and 2020 election talk, Congress still has real work to do -- on defense spending, health-care costs, energy policy and much more. There could be no more appropriate time to have someone in Washington to report on it all.
Oklahoma's Congressional delegation agrees.
"I think it's about seeking out the truth, to tell Oklahomans what's really going on up here in the Beltway, which is very difficult to find without having a spin," said Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa.
Alex met with each member of the delegation in November and even started learning how to navigate the Capitol building, where he'll be spending a lot of time.
"But it won't be just the Capitol and members of our Congressional delegation I'll have access to here in Washington," he said. "That's important, but I'll also have access to another important federal building."
The White House.
"With an office at the Associated Press' Washington Bureau, I'll be in the middle of all that makes Washington tick. But I'll be reporting as someone who's just spent the past 24 years living in Oklahoma," Alex said.
Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City, says that having an Oklahoma perspective is important.
"I think it's important to have the voice and that lens because what matters in Oklahoma City is different than what matters in some other places across the country," the 5th District representative said.
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Norman, agrees.
"Oklahomans have a very different perspective sometimes or a different range of issues that they're concerned about that we won't get asked about or people don't know that we're working on," he said.
That's something Alex will be doing on a regular basis: checking to see what Oklahoma's Congressional delegation is working on as well as seeing where they stand on bigger national issues.
And trying to do all of it with Oklahomans in mind.