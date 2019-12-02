Family Members Remember Man Killed At Abandoned Gas Station In NW OKC
Officials identified 34-year-old Quincy Covington as the man killed Saturday night at an abandoned gas station in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police responded just after 9:30 p.m. to multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Northwest 28th Street and North May Avenue.
When they arrived they found Covington dead in the middle of the parking lot with gunshot wounds, according to police.
“He was a good person, he didn’t deserve this,” said Deaundrea Gregory, who has a child with Covington.
The hardest part for Gregory was telling their 6-year-old daughter that her dad had died.
“Every time he would talk to my daughter he would say ‘hey beautiful soul,’” said Gregory. “He loved her very much and she loved him.”
Authorities are still investigating but haven’t had any leads or been able to put together a suspect description.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.
A GoFundMe has also been set up to help pay for Covington’s funeral arrangements. Any remaining funds left over it will go to his two daughters.
If you’d like to help the GoFundMe page can be found here.