1 Detained After Police Chase Near El Reno
Monday, December 2nd 2019, 1:09 PM CST
One person was detained after a police chase Monday near El Reno.
Canadian County deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were involved in a foot chase near Interstate 40 and Richland Road.
Law officers chased the vehicle near El Reno before the driver got out of the vehicle near I-40 and Richland Road.
Richland Road was blocked due to a vehicle fire after the arrest and chase.
