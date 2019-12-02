One person was detained after a police chase Monday near El Reno. 

Canadian County deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were involved in a foot chase near Interstate 40 and Richland Road.

Law officers chased the vehicle near El Reno before the driver got out of the vehicle near I-40 and Richland Road. 

Richland Road was blocked due to a vehicle fire after the arrest and chase. 

