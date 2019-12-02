News
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Man In NW OKC Apartment
Monday, December 2nd 2019, 10:25 AM CST
Updated:
A woman was arrested Friday after a man was fatally shot in a northwest Oklahoma City apartment.
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. Friday at an apartment in the 7200 block of NW 122nd Street near Pennsylvania Avenue.
Brittney R. Kelley, 28, was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint. She was accused of killing 28-year-old George Bell in a domestic-related altercation, police said.
Kelley was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.