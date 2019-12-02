10 Wounded In Shooting Near New Orleans’ French Quarter
Ten people were shot and wounded early Sunday near the French Quarter in New Orleans, a popular spot for tourists. Hours later in another part of town, another shooting killed two men and wounded two others.
Two of the 10 people shot on Canal Street near the French Quarter were in critical condition in local hospitals, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. No arrests were announced by midday Sunday, and police did not immediately release information about any of the victims.
The first shootings happened about 3:20 a.m. on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels.
“While this investigation is in the very beginning stages, one thing is certain - we will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible,” Ferguson said in his statement.
“The shootings on Canal Street early this morning were an ugly disruption of an otherwise beautiful holiday weekend. We will do everything we can to wrap the victims and their families in our love and support, and to bring the criminals responsible to justice,” she said via Twitter on Sunday.
“On my way out of the CVS, I heard pops," Culbreth said. "It was so many, I couldn’t keep count.”
Police initially said 10 people were wounded. They later said 11 were wounded, but the police department then sent a statement saying the correct number was 10.
The shooting Sunday afternoon that killed two men and wounded two others happened in a residential area about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of the French Quarter.