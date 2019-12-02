News
ODOT Asking For Feedback On Future Projects
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on transportation and roadway improvement.
Over the next four years, ODOT said it plans to improve county and small city roads, railroad crossing safety and "active transportation." These projects will use state, local and tribal funds.
ODOT is asking what else the public wants to see over the next few years.
People who want to provide feedback can contact the department by phone, email or regular mail.
Click here for contact information.