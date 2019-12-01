This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

  • Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes

 

  • Remembering Allan Trimble

 

  • Dusty Dvoracek joins Dean for the OU Breakdown

 

  • Former OSU star quarterback Brandon Weeden joins John for the OSU Breakdown plus Dusty’s Bedlam Extra Credit

 

  • Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee checks in from New Orleans with an update on the Thunder

 

  • Previewing the Big 12 Championship -- College Football Playoff talk and can the Sooners get in?

 