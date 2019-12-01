Sport
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: December 1
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:
- Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes
- Remembering Allan Trimble
- Dusty Dvoracek joins Dean for the OU Breakdown
- Former OSU star quarterback Brandon Weeden joins John for the OSU Breakdown plus Dusty’s Bedlam Extra Credit
- Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee checks in from New Orleans with an update on the Thunder
- Previewing the Big 12 Championship -- College Football Playoff talk and can the Sooners get in?