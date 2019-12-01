Local Bikers Help Bring Christmas To Children Battling Cancer
Christmas came early for six children battling cancer in the Oklahoma City metro.
Hundreds of bikers escorted by several local law enforcement agencies set out to deliver gifts across the city Sunday.
“We are just trying to help kid’s families enjoy the holidays,” former OU football coach Bob Stoops said. “Whether it be decorating their houses with lights, to passing out gifts. It’s really fun to do.”
“Motorcycles and Santa will come today,” six-year-old Miracle said. “Santa has presents.” She’s been fighting brain tumors that developed along her optic nerve.
“One on each eye,” her grandmother Carla Maddox said.
“In October of 2018, she was at her aunt’s house and was just real lethargic, and my son who is a nurse just happened to look at her and said, ’we are going to the ER right now.’”
The doctor told Miracle’s family they would need to follow up with an oncologist. Carla said she knew that meant bad news.
Doctors began monitoring the tumor, but in March it started growing, causing her to begin chemotherapy before her first day of kindergarten.
“I get dressed and I go to chemo and they push my port,” the six-year-old said.
Carla said Miracle’s last MRI showed the tumors are shrinking.
She had to give up gymnastics due to the chemo, but her grandmother said Miracle still enjoys music, dance and art.
Stoops estimated around 500 bikers showed up to help pass out gifts.
This is the ninth year the Toby Keith Foundation has provided Christmas gifts for children battling cancer. The Seth Wadley Auto Group and the HBC Champions Foundation, established by Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley also help.
Bikers paid to join the toy ride and proceeds from the event go to the OK Kids Korral, Oklahoma’s cost-free home for pediatric cancer patents.
“I love you,” Miracle said after Santa Clause and hundreds of bikers left her doorstep. “Thank you.”