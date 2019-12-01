News
OKC Police Investigating Shooting Near Green Carpet Inn
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting incident near the Green Carpet Inn off of I-40.
According to police at the scene, the victim of the shooting was driving a green car when they were shot at. Police were able to confirm that the victim does not own the car.
The victim was not injured in the shooting and has been placed in police custody while the investigation continues. No information on the shooter has been released.