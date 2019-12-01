Thanksgiving Leftover Tetrazzini Soup
Oklahoma City, OK - David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma Coalition joined News 9 this morning to show us how to use some of those Thanksgiving leftovers to make Turkey Tetrazzini.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 1 ½ cups chopped carrots
- ¾ cup chopped celery
- 1 (8-ounce) package J-M Mushrooms, sliced
- 2 tablespoons Dairy Pure butter
- 1 tablespoon Shawnee Mills flour
- 8 cups chicken or turkey broth
- 3 cups cooked turkey, shredded
- 6 ounces Della Terra Campanella Pasta
- 1 ½ cups frozen peas
- ? cup Dairy Pure heavy cream
Step 1 - Saute onion, carrots, and celery in olive oil in a large stockpot for 2-3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, and saute until brown. Reduce the heat to medium. Add chicken broth and bring to a gentle simmer.
Step 2 - Place the butter and flour in a small bowl. Using a fork, mash them together to form a paste. Add the butter and flour mixture to the broth, gently whisking until it thickens slightly.
Step 3 - Add the turkey and pasta, and cook simmering until the noodles are al dente.
Step 4 - Add the peas, and when the tetrazzini returns to a simmer add the heavy cream to finish.