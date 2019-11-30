News
Firefighters Battle Grass Fires Near Woodward & Mustang
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Firefighters in Central and Northwestern Oklahoma continued to fight back grass fires on Saturday.
Around 1 pm firefighters in Woodward County battled a fairly large grass fire south of Woodward on Sharon Shattuck Rd. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan was on the scene while crews worked to subdue the flames.
Across the state in Oklahoma County, a grass fire began northeast of Mustang around SW 44th St. and Frisco Rd. Fire crews appear to that this fire mostly contained.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Fire Warning this week for western Oklahoma and different parts of north-central Oklahoma. Officials are still urging to delay any outdoor burning until conditions improve.