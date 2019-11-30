Help Youth In Need With Pivot's 12 Days Of Giving
Oklahoma City, OK - Pivot, A Turning Point for Youth, announces the annual 12 Days of Giving, Dec. 1 through 12.
The holiday-themed donation drive provides essential items for youth who are homeless and provides an opportunity to give back and support youth who are less fortunate during the holiday season.
During the 12 Days of Giving, community members may make donations of tangible items such as food like nonperishable microwave meals, microwave mac 'n cheese, fruit snacks and fruit cups and personal care items like deodorant, lip balm, body wash, men's and women's socks or underwear, lounge pants, sweatshirts, hairbrushes and combs.
"The holidays can be tough for kids and families in our community and we see too many young people without these basic items," Jennifer Goodrich, Pivot president, and CEO said. "We rely heavily on the gifts that come in through our 12 Days of Giving to ensure youth have the things they need."
Donations can be dropped off at Pivot, 201 NE 50th Street, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, or 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Organizations and individuals who would like to participate can contact Pivot, 235-7537, for more information.
For those who would like to make a financial donation, that can be done securely online at pivotok.org or by texting DOUBLE to 91999.