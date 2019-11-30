News
Enid Mother Files Lawsuit Against Teen After Son's Death In Car Crash
ENID, Oklahoma - The mother of an Enid man killed in a motorcycle accident is suing a teen girl for her son's wrongful death.
According to the Enid News and Eagle 26-year-old Vance Sprowls died in April when his motorcycle crashed into a car driven by then 16-year-old Madison Jacobs. Mandy Sprowls alleges Jacobs pulled out in front of her son causing the crash that killed him.
The lawsuit claims Jacobs was negligent and Sprowls wants 75,000 dollars in damages.