News
OHP: 1 Killed In Choctaw County Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Choctaw County.
According to troopers, 73-year-old Charles Mack of Millerton pulled over toward the side of the Indian Nation Turnpike just north of Hugo around 6:20 Friday night. Troopers say Mack got out of his truck and was standing in front of the driver's side door when the truck was hit by a passing car driven by Mikka Sennikoff.
The collision threw Mack into a ditch and he died at the scene. Mack's passenger and the other driver were uninjured.