Oklahoma City: After losing their first seven games that were decided by five points or less, the Thunder have now won two in a row. ... Paul entered averaging 16.2 points per game, but had just seven, on 3-of-9 shooting, including the basket that gave the Thunder the lead for good with 1:24 to go. He also had six assists and five rebounds. It was the fourth time this season Paul scored in single digits. ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander entered averaging 18.8 points per game, but had just two at halftime and ended up with 10 points, his lowest output of the season. ... Adams scored 10 points in the game's opening 2:16, then was blanked until his clutch buckets in the final minute.