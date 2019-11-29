ODOT Seeks Feedback On Four Year Transportation Plan
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is seeking the public's feedback on its planned transportation projects and programs throughout the next four years.
The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document is a federal guideline that details upcoming projects using federal funds by the state, local and tribal governments.
“That really helps us look at our blue print for where we want to see Oklahoma transportation go,” said ODOT spokeswoman Terri Angier.
Areas on ODOT's radar include the final phase of the Interstate 235/Interstate 44 project already underway. Also included in STIP is work to the Interstate 35/Interstate 240 junction.
“The best news for the department and for the public is that this STIP program also has the I-40 bridges in Del City that are our final structurally deficient bridges in this area on that interstate that we have been working on for years,” said Angier.
ODOT is accepting feedback by e-mail, mail, or by phone. The deadline is Friday, December 6.
Click here to see projects broken down county by county and by cost.