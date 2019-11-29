News
Anadarko Police Search For 2 Missing Teens
Friday, November 29th 2019, 7:20 PM CST
Updated:
Anadarko police are searching for two missing teenagers.
Jody Isaacs Jr. is 14 years old and was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Isaacs is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair, a scar on the left side of his forehead and a scar on his right eyebrow.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Nike shorts and slides.
Beatrice Jimenez is 16 years old and left her home between 1 to 11:55 a.m. Friday.
She is Native American, is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray hoodie.
Anyone with information about Isaacs or Jimenez is asked to call Anadarko police at 405-247-2411.