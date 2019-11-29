Deadly Crash Victim's Family Asks For Help Funding Burial Expenses
A Hinton family spent their Thanksgiving planning a funeral for a family member killed in a crash this week.
Jonathan Payne, 36, lost control of his car on a back road in Hinton. His vehicle slammed into an embankment. The crash killed Payne and broke his family’s hearts.
There isn’t much left of Payne’s Volkswagen Bug. The passenger side was crushed in in the crash. The wreckage wasn’t found until the next day.
Now, his father, David Payne, is facing the worst pain of his life.
“He was a great boy. He was a wonderful boy. I brought him up best I could. I guess you could say we’ve been through a lot together,” David Payne said.
David Payne raised his son after he and his ex split. A few years ago, David Payne’s daughter was killed in a car crash.
Since then, he’s lost three brothers to cancer and his wife has stage IV cancer.
“Every year, I’ve lost somebody. I got a little spot here. That’s my boy,” David said. “A big heart. A kind heart. A loving heart. Seems like there isn’t love in this world like there used to be. Then you lose your last love.”
David Payne said Jonathan loved the outdoors, especially growing up.
“We stayed on the lake, fished, hunted. (I) always told him that’s going to be his best times, and here lately that’s all he’s been telling me, 'I was the best dad,'" David Payne said.
A little while ago, father and son were talking about death, and Jonathan Payne told him he didn’t want to be cremated.
David Payne said he wants to give his son the dignity of a proper funeral and then a burial, not cremation.
“He looked at me he said, 'Dad, you know I don’t want to be burned. Daddy, please don’t burn me if something happens to me.' I guess that’s my worst fear now,” David Payne said. “I’m going to have to burn him because I don’t have no money.”
David Payne is a proud man and has a hard time asking for help, but if anyone wants to help with final expenses, his family said they’d certainly appreciate that.