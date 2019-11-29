Phone Scammers Targeted OKC Family In Attempt To Get Missing Pet Reward, Woman Says
The Ball family has been looking for their missing dog Ruger for more than a month.
They posted flyers around their neighborhood and even on Facebook. The family took things one step further and also paid for 250 people in the area to be called to alert them for a missing dog.
But, there has been no luck.
One day, Kasey Ball, got a text from someone claiming to have their dog, but, as Ball communicated with them, things weren’t adding up.
She checked the number on the Internet and found other people from multiple states have been contacted by the same number saying the same thing.
“I wanted to send them money. I really did, so that I could get my dog back,” said Ball.
But, she decided not to after learning others have sent money, and never had their dog returned.
“I just hope that they know they are hurting people and it in unnecessary,” said Ball.
Ball wanted to warn anyone who has an animal go missing to be cautious when sending money to people thinking you might get your pet back.
The family is still searching for Ruger. If you see him, you’re asked to call the Ball family at 405-920-4719 or check out their Facebook page here.