Real Christmas Trees In High Demand Despite Rising Prices, Data Shows
Gary Eubanks at Cross Timbers Christmas Tree Farm in Harrah knows customers want way more than just a tree nowadays.
That’s why at Cross Timbers, Eubanks provides several different options for guests to experience.
“We have hot chocolate and hot cider hear at the shop. We have some décor for people to choose from,” Eubanks said.
With a scenic Santa's Workshop, an option for photographers to set up shoots, and even a mascot about town, Eubanks tries to provide everything a Christmas enthusiast could want.
“It's the wow effect. Lots of women come through the door and talk about how cute it is and we hear the word Hallmark a lot, kind of resembles Hallmark,” Eubanks said of his farm.
According to Eubanks young customers also care about the environment when it comes to Christmas trees.
“Artificial trees are great, but you've got to remember they'll spend 10 years in your home and 1000 years in a landfill,” Eubanks said.
Other farmers are seeing similar trends around the country, according to data analysts at Square, who project this year will be the most expensive ever for real trees.
“We've seen a year over year increase in the price from 2015 to 2018 the price has increased about 23 percent,” Square Data Analyst Sara Vera said.
Vera predicts nationwide, prices could peak on Black Friday.
At least for Eubanks, although demand is strong, his prices are still reasonable.
After all, he never wants it to be just business.
“The hot cider, the trees, the wreaths, all of that. All of that's very important but we don't ever want to lose sight of the reason for the season,” Eubanks said.