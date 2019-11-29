News
Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Accident On I-44
Friday, November 29th 2019, 6:17 AM CST
Updated:
Emergency crews are responding to an injury accident involving several vehicles Friday morning on Interstate 44.
This accident occurred on I-44 southbound just south of Southwest 104th Street.
According to officials three vehicles were involved in the original accident. The tow truck that responded to the scene also crashed. Police said two semi's and an additional vehicle crashed into the tow truck causing a third accident at the scene.
The two semis and the additional vehicle reportedly rolled over. Officials said all three drivers were extricated and taken to a local hospital.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.