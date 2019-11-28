News
Feed it Forward Gives Out Over 200 Thanksgiving Meals To Homeless In OKC
Thursday, November 28th 2019, 6:45 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Whitney Bates, the founder of Feed it Forward, loaded up her car with homeless people from around OKC Thursday to take them to get a hot meal.
“We cooked eight turkeys. We have stuffing, dinner rolls, corn and pumpkin pie,” said Bates.
Bates started her non-profit last year on Christmas day. She said she packaged up all of their leftover food and took it to the homeless people. After that she said she knew this was her calling.
“I prayed about it, and I just did it,” said Bates. “I have never felt like this about anything in my life.”
Holidays aren’t the only time the team give out meals, they do it about three times a week.
If you would like to donate to the cause you can go to the Feed it Forward website.