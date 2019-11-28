Starbucks Sells Cups Labeled 'PIG' To Officer Working On Thanksgiving, Oklahoma Police Chief Says
KIEFER, Oklahoma - A Creek County police chief expressed his frustration after he said a Starbucks employee handed one of his officers cups labeled *PIG* as the officer served his community on Thanksgiving Day.
Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara said one of his on-duty officers went to an unnamed Starbucks to get coffee for dispatchers who were also having to work the holiday. Each of the five cups the officer bought had the "pig" label, O'Mara told News On 6.
"This is what he gets for being nice," O'Mara posted on Facebook with a photo of one of the cups.
"What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town," the chief said.
"This cup of coffee for a 'pig' is just another little flag. It’s another tiny symptom and a nearly indiscernible shout from a contemptuous, roaring and riotous segment of a misanthropic society that vilifies those who stand for what’s right and glorifies the very people who would usher in the destruction of the social fabric. It’s another tiny pinprick into the heart of men and women who are asking themselves more often: 'Why am I doing this?'"
O'Mara said he called the store and was told they would replace the coffee with a correct label.
"The proverb ‘Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me’ came to mind," he said.
In closing, the chief thanked all the first responders risking their lives away from their families on the holiday - and suggested they get their coffee in a place where they can pour it themselves.