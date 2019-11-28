Oklahoma Man Finds Hope From Revolutionary New Cancer Treatment
A cancer treatment is offering new hope for an Oklahoman this holiday season.
James King is currently battling diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and after a stint in a previous hospital, he was recommended to the Stephenson Cancer Center where they decided to take a new approach.
Called Car-T, it's just been introduced to the Stephenson Cancer Center in the past few months. It uses your own immune system's white blood cells to fight the cancer, instead of traditional chemotherapy.
"It turns their cells into serial killer cells. It turns them into cells that hone-in to a tumor and kills the tumor cell. They then go on to kill other tumor cells," said Dr. Adam Asch, at the Stephenson Cancer Center.
King is the second patient at the Stephenson Center to receive this treatment, and while there have been some side effects, the therapy has been a major success.
"I'm starting to feel like the person that I was a year and a half ago," said King.
King said his energy is better than before, and on the inside, things like his platelet counts are rising again.
"We are going to be 10 to 12 weeks out before we do the next MRI. I'm looking forward to Dr. Asch telling me you're cancer free," said King.