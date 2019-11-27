They are spending the holiday together this year, but this time Hinton is inviting Dench and her husband to his girlfriend's family's celebrations. "I'm more excited this year than any year before!" he said. "I'm happy to have her meet everyone."

Dench echoed his sentiments, adding that she is also excited for one perk of Thanksgiving at another's home. "I'm glad I don't have to cook and clean this year," Dench told CBS News."We're looking forward to meeting all of the family."

But, like any grandma, she wont be coming empty handed and is bringing brownies to share with all at the table.