WATCH: Police Capture Escaped Inmate At Mom's House In Guthrie
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Police body camera video shows the capture of an escapee from Logan County.
Investigators told News 9, Edward Jones was found at his mom's house, laying down in bed with a handcuff still on.
Jones escaped on Friday, November 22 after a court date. He was caught Sunday, November 24 by Guthrie police.
Officer: “Man, get up. Let see your hand. Let me see your hands. Get up! Get up!
Suspect: “I am getting up.”
According to the sheriff, Jones was in court Friday because of a jury trial. A deputy had to walk Jones and another inmate down a different direction than they would normally take.
Court documents revealed Jones "was upset about his sentence" and "upon reaching the door, he told the jailer, 'See ya later' and ran off."
The deputy still had the other inmate with him and could not chase after Jones as he ran off.
Sunday, officers said they found and arrested Jones at his mother's house.
Officer: “I got him in the house. Drop to your knees, drop to your knees. Get your hands on your head.”
The sheriff reports Jones had warrants out for his arrest.
He has a history in Logan County, but News 9 also wanted to take a deeper look at his background.
In Alfalfa County, cases date back to 2000, which include Grand Larceny, Burglary, Domestic Assault and Battery. Also, crimes in Woods County for assaulting police officers.
Jones now faces an escape charge and will be in court again December 19 at 9 a.m.