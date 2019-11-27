OSBI Offering $5K Reward In Case Of Missing Pauls Valley Teen
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case of a missing Pauls Valley teen who hasn't been seen in a month.
According to the OSBI, 17-year-old Faith Lindsey hasn’t been seen or heard from since October 28, 2019.
Faith’s last known location was Konawa, just northwest of Ada last month.
OSBI agents and around 50 volunteers gather to search for her over the weekend of November 23.
Faith is described as standing at 5’2” and 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her abdomen of a key with the initial “JL and SM,” and a cross tattoo on her thumb.
OSBI says the case has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NaMUS), a national clearinghouse available for law enforcement and families to search cases of missing, unidentified and unclaimed persons.
If you know of Faith’s whereabouts, call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.