Tulsa Deputy Saves Toddler Who Fell Out Of Moving Van
TULSA, Oklahoma - Fast action by a Tulsa County Deputy may have saved the life of a toddler who fell out of a moving mini van.
"The light had changed, and traffic was beginning to move. It may have been hard for a driver to spot when you're already going down the road when you're already going down the road coming up behind another vehicle," said Tulsa County Deputy Justin Green.
Tulsa County Sergeant John Harris was in the middle of a traffic stop when he saw the little girl fall out of a van.
“He immediately jumped into action - ran out into the road. Was able to get her out of the road before getting hit by any incoming traffic," Green said.
Harris ran over to the stunned toddler, lifted her into his arms and took her to safety. He gently handed her back to her concerned mother. The toddler luckily was not hurt.
Green said there were other children in the car, and only one of them was in a car seat. The mother was ticketed for several traffic violations.