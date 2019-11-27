WATCH: Deer Crashes Through Edmond Home, Causes Damage
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond police were called after a deer entered a pastor’s home and started running around.
“It was very shocking, like, what’s going on? What’s the deal?” the homeowner, Griff Henderson said.
Early in the evening, the buck burst through the front glass door and ran straight past Griff and his wife Shari, who were simply eating dinner.
“We immediately got up and moved to a safer spot and it slid toward our bedroom, and then it got up and went into the bedroom. The next thing we heard was just a bunch of crashing and jumping and hitting,” Henderson said.
Police and an animal services officer arrived to try to get the deer out.
“There was a lot of confusion, a lot of deliberation on what to do what the best course of action was as this deer continued to run around this person's house destroying their rooms,” Edmond Police Public Information Specialist Emily Ward said.
Officers eventually got the deer outside.
“We eventually determined that the best course of action was to rope around his antler and pull him out of the house that way,” Ward said.
The Henderson’s bedroom, closet, and bathroom were left in shambles, covered in blood after the deer lost an antler.
Police confirm the deer was euthanized after the incident.