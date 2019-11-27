OKC Grandfather Counts Blessings After Being Shot With BB In Drive-By; 5 Teens Arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY - Five teens were taken into custody in connection to a drive-by shooting on Southeast 15th Street in Oklahoma City. They are accused of shooting a grandfather in the head with an airsoft gun loaded with BBs.
The victim and his family were walking from a convenience store, a trip they have made hundreds of times.
“Been in this area like 13 years,” said Terry, victim. “Never had no issues.”
Just as Terry, his wife and 14-year-old granddaughter were about to cross Southeast 15th to go home, a dark-colored car drove by.
“I heard ching, ching,” said Terry. “I was like, Oh, they shooting.”
He said they fired six to seven times. One of the BBs grazed his granddaughter's shirt and another struck him in the side of the head.
“Felt like somebody took a rock and hit you upside the head,” said Terry.
A bandage covers the wound where a doctor took the BB out two days ago. Terry said he knew right away it was a random attack and kids were involved.
“Right when they pulled off or sped off,” said Terry. “You could hear them laughing.”
Police said the car full of teenagers fired at homes on South High Avenue the same night and then drove to Del City.
“Del City officers were able to stop the car a very short time later,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Called out units, our guys went out there and picked up five people.”
Officers found four airsoft guns and ammo in the suspects’ car. They arrested three juveniles and took them to the Berry House.
They also arrested Najai Payne, 18, and Tykee Watson, 18, and booked them into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints stemming from the drive-by shooting.
Terry is glad police caught the teenagers before they hurt someone else. He kept the BB that was lodged in his head and is thankful it was not a real bullet.
“It could have been a whole lot worse if they actually had a gun,” said Terry. “It would have been a lot worse. I probably wouldn’t be here right now.”
Del City police are investigating if the same group of teenagers are tied to a string of vandalism cases in their city.