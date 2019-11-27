A manhunt has ended after a suspect involved in a crash that killed two people was taken into custody Wednesday evening. 

The suspect was driving erratically at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle at State Highway 51 west of Yale in Payne County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The two victims died at the scene and one was taken to a local hospital.

OHP said the suspect fled.  

Law officers shut down the roadway to conduct a manhunt for the suspected driver. 

Yale police and Payne County deputies assisted OHP in the search. 

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Tommy Leroy McClendon Jr., was taken into custody around 7:00 p.m. 

