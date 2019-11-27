Two people were killed as a result of a police chase near Yale in Payne County, authorities reported.

Law officers have shut down State Highway 51 west of Yale to conduct a manhunt for the suspected driver in the police chase.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were chasing a vehicle and the suspect vehicle reportedly crashed into another vehicle on Highway 51. 

Two people died at the scene and one person was taken to a local hospital. 

Yale police and Payne County deputies are assisting in the search. 

