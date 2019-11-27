Farmers Join Firefighters In Battling Large McLoud Grass Fire
McLOUD, Oklahoma - Numerous farmers nearby joined firefighters Tuesday evening in battling a large grass fire.
First responders were called to a field south of McLoud near the intersection of Highway 103 and Redskin Road just before 7 p.m.
When crews arrived, flames could be seen lighting up the night sky.
Several fire departments responded including McLoud and Bethel Acres.
McLoud Fire Chief Rhett Banks told News 9 a sparking power line may have started the fire.
Without hesitation nearby farmer Jason Campbell joined others on farming equipment, risking their lives, to help fire crews get the job done.
Campbell told News 9 he was on his way home from work when he learned flames were heading for his house. Family assisted in the fight.
“I probably had at least 30 calls, we got out here and we tried to take care of the situation,” said Campbell. “A few people I know tried to get in and they had them blocked off.”
Many trees and haybales were destroyed in the flames. No homes were destroyed.
A nearby farmer may have lost some cattle.
Residents in the area can tell you the Oklahoma Standard was the only thing shining bright Tuesday night.
“We all know when bad things happen if it’s not for friends and family, you can't make it,” said Campbell.
Fire crews remained on scene Wednesday morning monitoring hot spots.