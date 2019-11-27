News
Bricktown To Offer Free Water Taxi Rides On The Canal For The Holidays
Bricktown OKC via Facebook
This holiday season Bricktown is offering free holiday water taxi rides, courtesy of the Downtown Business Improvement District.
The free rides are open to the public and will be offered from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays starting November 29 and ending December 29.
The float down the canal lasts about 20-30 minutes. Tours will run on a continuous loop through Bricktown to offer a full display of the canal’s holiday decorations.
The holiday rides may be rescheduled or canceled due to weather and will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
All ages are welcome. For more information, click here.