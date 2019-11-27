News
Travelers Urged To Allow For Extra Time During Thanksgiving Holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Millions of travelers are hitting the road and the skies for Thanksgiving.
AAA Travel predicts this will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000.
They are predicting 49. 3 million people will hit the road and 4.45 million Americans will be flying.
Locally, staff at the Will Rogers World Airport are urging travelers to leave themselves plenty of time to deal with the holiday rush, security and construction outside the airport.
They also want to make sure people double check their carry-ons so people can move through security quickly.
Staff said they've also seen the holiday extend into Sunday and Monday, with many people returning home on those days.