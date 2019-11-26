Poll Says Most Oklahomans Support Vaccinations
According to a recent poll, 9 out of 10 Oklahomans support vaccinations.
The poll was conducted by the conservative coalition, Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families.
“We have a conservative legislator and a conservative population. We chose a conservative firm to do the polling and I think it’s important that our legislators know that the people do support vaccinations,” said Dr. Larry Bookman, President of Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families.
More than 1,000 of our Oklahoma neighbors took part in the statewide poll, 200 from each congressional district.
Eighty-four percent of those polled support requiring schools to collect information about their students’ vaccination status. And 76% believe that data should be made public.
“We believe in personal choice. We believe in parental responsibility. All we want is for them to be educated and informed when they make that decision,” Dr. Bookman continued.
But some parents, like Liza Greve, said they are informed and what they have found is that there is a lack of education when it comes to testing and research.
“These doctors who are coming out of medical school and nurses are telling us they don’t receive training,” she explained. “They’re not taught how vaccinations work.”
Dr. Bookman said, “We have the right to our own opinion but not to our own facts.”
Bookman also said, in light of the poll’s findings, Oklahoma still has the lowest vaccination rate in the United States.