Former DOC Officer Charged With Forcible Sodomy, Attempted Rape
A former corrections officer could spend the rest of his life behind bars after turning down a plea deal, according to an Oklahoma district attorney.
New charges have been filed against Robert Northcross, who's accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate.
News 9 first told you about this story in October 2019, but new charges have recently been filed by the DA’s office in the case.
Northcross was originally facing a charge of forcible sodomy, but online court records show he now faces two counts of forcible sodomy and a charge of attempted rape.
“Further evidence came out that other crimes were committed, and we felt we needed to charge those other crimes,” said Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb.
He said that evidence was discovered during a preliminary hearing.
Grubb said they not only have DNA and video evidence, but the alleged victim’s testimony as well.
That inmate has been named as Midiyuana Huber.
The alleged sexual assaults happened at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center near McLoud.
The victim's father has moved away from Oklahoma, but fears his daughter is being abused by other guards at the prison because of her testimony in court.
“I tried to call the warden today and they would not respond back to me. My daughter is being harassed, they are retaliating against her,” said Mike McIlroy.
Huber already has a high profile before this case.
In 2010, Charles Dutton was found dead and she was convicted of second-degree murder.
Her father said from a young age Huber was in and out of the DHS system, and then she started running with the wrong people.
Now, he said she's been exploited again and doesn't and think it will stop anytime soon.
He claimed that Northcross’ girlfriend works at the prison too.
This statement has been released by staff at ODOC, "The Oklahoma Department of Corrections takes seriously all allegations of improper conduct by staff. If allegations of such have merit, an investigation will take place."
Meanwhile, the reported facts of the current case are making their way to the surface.
Prosecutors said Northcross took the inmate inside a staff bathroom within the prison's gymnasium over the summer.
“We will let a jury figure out how much prison time a guard who has intercourse with someone who is in his charge will get,” said DA Grubb.
If given the maximum, he could spend about two life sentences, according to court clerks.